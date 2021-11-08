9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 8, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Minister Nzovu Seeks Ban Ki Moon Centre Support to Zambia’s Agriculture Adaptation

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Minister Nzovu Seeks Ban Ki Moon Centre Support to Zambia’s Agriculture Adaptation
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Collins Nzovu has held talks with the Ban Ki Moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC), seeking support towards Zambia’s climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts.

During a meeting held on the side-lines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, the Minister emphasised the need for close cooperation and Zambia’s commitment to scale-up mitigation and adaptation measures to combat climate change.

Mr. Nzovu, who was accompanied by Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary, Mr. John Msimuko, thanked the Ban Ki-moon Centre (BKMC) for considering Zambia to be a partner in agriculture adaptation.

He told BKMC Chief Executive Officer Monika Froehler and Chief Operations Officer Katrina Harvey that Zambia has prioritised adaptation and building resilience of the agriculture sector.

He further explained that Zambia is in the process of developing its National Adaptation Plan that will focus on strengthening national level coordination frameworks and processes for mainstreaming climate change adaptation into national, sub-national and sectoral development planning.

“Agriculture and water availability are one of the prioritised sectors in the National Adaptation Plan that will need urgent attention and support if we are to achieve our adaptation aspirations,” Mr. Nzovu said. “Zambia looks forward to continued partnerships as we advance the cause of this initiative.”

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Collins Nzovu with Ban Ki-moon Centre (BKMC)'s Chief Executive Officer Monika Froehler and Chief Operations Officer Katrina Harvey
Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Collins Nzovu with Ban Ki-moon Centre (BKMC)’s Chief Executive Officer Monika Froehler and Chief Operations Officer Katrina Harvey

The Minister welcomed the Ban Ki Moon Centre’s project called Elevating Agriculture Adaptation (EAA).

He said the Elevating Agriculture Adaptation project has come at the right time when Africa is facing many climate change challenges like extreme temperatures, droughts and floods.

Mr. Nzovu said these climate change-induced challenges have huge negative impact on the agriculture sector by reducing productivity, and causing food insecurity.

The Elevating Agricultural Adaptation is a two-year programme that the BKMC will implement aimed at tackling agricultural adaptation of small-holder farmers, and elevating commitments to building climate resilience of small-holder farmers through advocacy and awareness-raising.

Immediate past Secretary General of the United Nations His Excellency Ban Ki-moon and former President of Austria His Excellency Heinz Fischer co-chair the BKMC, which is based in Austria.

Previous articleDMMU counsels 42 victims of a hailstorm

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Minister Nzovu Seeks Ban Ki Moon Centre Support to Zambia’s Agriculture Adaptation

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Collins Nzovu has held talks with the Ban Ki Moon Centre for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DMMU counsels 42 victims of a hailstorm

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in the Copperbelt province has advised residents to follow set guidelines before building houses. Copperbelt Regional DMMU...
Read more

Zambia has a great potential of exporting fish – Chikote

General News Chief Editor - 3
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Makozo Chikote says there need for farmers to venture into alternative ways of making fish feed cheaper if the aquaculture...
Read more

BRE denies assertions that it is selling the Barotse plain

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has dispelled accessions that it has sold the Barotse Flood Plains. BRE Ngambela (Prime Minister) Manyando Mukela says...
Read more

New dawn govt urged to deliver its campaign promises

General News Chief Editor - 9
Kapijimpanga ward chairperson, Jacob Mashimango has advised the new dawn government to unreservedly fulfill its campaign promises to maintain it popularity. ...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.