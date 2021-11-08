Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Collins Nzovu has held talks with the Ban Ki Moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC), seeking support towards Zambia’s climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts.

During a meeting held on the side-lines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, the Minister emphasised the need for close cooperation and Zambia’s commitment to scale-up mitigation and adaptation measures to combat climate change.

Mr. Nzovu, who was accompanied by Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary, Mr. John Msimuko, thanked the Ban Ki-moon Centre (BKMC) for considering Zambia to be a partner in agriculture adaptation.

He told BKMC Chief Executive Officer Monika Froehler and Chief Operations Officer Katrina Harvey that Zambia has prioritised adaptation and building resilience of the agriculture sector.

He further explained that Zambia is in the process of developing its National Adaptation Plan that will focus on strengthening national level coordination frameworks and processes for mainstreaming climate change adaptation into national, sub-national and sectoral development planning.

“Agriculture and water availability are one of the prioritised sectors in the National Adaptation Plan that will need urgent attention and support if we are to achieve our adaptation aspirations,” Mr. Nzovu said. “Zambia looks forward to continued partnerships as we advance the cause of this initiative.”

The Minister welcomed the Ban Ki Moon Centre’s project called Elevating Agriculture Adaptation (EAA).

He said the Elevating Agriculture Adaptation project has come at the right time when Africa is facing many climate change challenges like extreme temperatures, droughts and floods.

Mr. Nzovu said these climate change-induced challenges have huge negative impact on the agriculture sector by reducing productivity, and causing food insecurity.

The Elevating Agricultural Adaptation is a two-year programme that the BKMC will implement aimed at tackling agricultural adaptation of small-holder farmers, and elevating commitments to building climate resilience of small-holder farmers through advocacy and awareness-raising.

Immediate past Secretary General of the United Nations His Excellency Ban Ki-moon and former President of Austria His Excellency Heinz Fischer co-chair the BKMC, which is based in Austria.