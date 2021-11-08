Senior Chief Mushota of the Chishinga people in Kawambwa has distanced himself from media reports that he had condemned the arrest of Pambashe area Member of Parliament, Ronald Chitotela.

Chief Mushota said he was quoted out of context when he gave advice to the UPND government to focus on developing the country.

The traditional leader said his comment did not mean to condemn the arresting of Mr Chitotela and his Kawambwa Central counterpart, Nickson Chilangwa with five others.

“I never said that the UPND government was using the Zambia Police to arrest Mr Chitotela and six others for political witch-hunt which was not necessary at the moment,” Chief Mushota insisted.

Speaking to ZANIS today, the traditional leader said he is a law abiding chief who believes in the rule of law and the separation of power and there is no way he can interfere in the operations of the police.

He has since challenged the Pambashe lawmaker to retract the media report that he had condemned government for focusing on persecuting political opponents instead of delivering development.

“What I said was that the power of the people is the vote and once elections are over we move on, a lot happens during elections period and that is normal,” he recalled.

Last week Tuesday, Police in Kawambwa charged and arrested Mr Chitotela and his Kawambwa Central counterpart, Nickson Chilangwa with five others for suspected malicious damage to property, threatening violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

All the seven suspects are on police bond and are scheduled to appear in the Kawambwa subordinate court on November 18, 2021.