Former National Democratic Congress party president Chishimba Kambwili has said that he is more than ready to be arrested on grounds that he has been perpetuating tribalism.

reacting to sentiments by Mr. Kajoba that Zambia police has opened an inquiry regarding the alleged tribal remarks by him, Mr Kambwili, who is a senior Patriotic Front (PF) official, said that he is used to be arrested on political grounds.

Mr. Kajoba said police conducted investigations and compiled a docket of the case which has since been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as the alleged offense requires consent to prosecute and that instructions are still being awaited from the office of the DPP.

But in an interview yesterday, Mr. Kambwili said such matters do not move him because he has gone through such in past governments and it has become part of him.

Mr. Kambwili said he never uttered tribal remarks during campaigns but only disagreed with the voting patterns.

He said if talking against the voting patterns is an offense then the police are free to arrest him.

“This is not the first time am being arrested by political opponents. I have been arrested several times, I think 9 times so it’s not new to me. Let him go ahead and arrest me.

“But Kajoba must know that the position of IG is not permanent, he can be used by UPND today and we shall meet in near future,” he said.

Mr Kambwili wondered why Kafue Council Chairperson Buumba Malambo who uttered tribal remarks openly police have not opened an inquiry for her.

“If you remember when she was campaigning and we still have that recording saying we need to vote for a Tonga President. And HH himself also said the UPND does not need MPs but people must vote for a Tonga President.

So much action is not tribal but merely talking against voting patterns is tribal. This does not move me,” he said.

Mr Kambwili further said Mr. Kajoba is fighting political battles in the name of the IG because he is a well-known UPND cadre.

“Kajoba has been all over social media with UPND regalia, and some of us have seen him attending UPND meetings. People accused Kanganja of being PF but he has never wore PF regalia,” he said.

He advised Mr. Kajoba to be professional when executing his duties.