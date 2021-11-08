Chipolopolo Zambia kicked off their training camp on Monday in Lusaka ahead of this weekend’s penultimate Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier against Mauritania.

Zambia will host Mauritania at National Heroes Stadium on November 13 in a dead-rubber date after the two Group B bottom sides fell out of contention in the race to Qatar.

Training kicked off on Monday afternoon at Heroes Stadium under coach Beston Chambeshi with only the home-based call-ups in attendance on day-one of practice.

Thirteen out of the fifteen domestic call-ups were part of the one-and –a-half hour session.

Meanwhile, half of the twelve overseas call-ups will be part of Tuesday’s full -day training after taking care of their respective club obligations on Saturday and Sunday.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 8

04/11/2021

Zanaco 1(Emmanuel Manda 67′)-Buildcon 1(Zephenia Phiri 60″)

Red Arrows 1(James Chamanga 28′)-Forest Rangers 1(Laurent Muma 78′)



WEEK 10

05/11/2021

Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Mathews Maleka 50′)-Konkola Blades 0

06/11/2021

Nkwazi 0-Kafue Celtic 0

Zesco United 0-Green Eagles 2(Warren Kunda 48′, Derrick Bulaya 70′)



07/11/2021

Zanaco 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Kabwe Warriors 2(Field Kandela 32′, Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba 90′)-Buildcon 0

Red Arrows 1(George Mandu 59′)-Power Dynamos 1(Joshua Mutale 44′)

Chambishi 1(Francis Kasaka 4′)-Forest Rangers 1(Cliffortd Mulenga 30′)

Indeni 0-Prison Leopards 1(Conlyde Luchanga 67′)

Nkana 2(Ronald Kampamba 28′, Alex Ngonga 41’pen)-Green Buffaloes 2 (Friday Samu 39’pen 71′ pen)

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 10

06/11/2021

Mufulira Wanderers 1-1 Trident

(Maxwell Mabenga 53’/Pedro Miguel 60′)

Luapula Green Eagles 1-1 Young Green Buffaloes

(Michael Mubemba 53’/ Michael Musonda 43′)

Police College 0-0 Lumwana Radiants

Zesco Malaiti 3-0 FC MUZA

(Thomas Mubita 30′, Peter Musukuma 63′, Emmanuel Mukuka 86′)

NAPSA Stars 1-0 Quattro Kalumbila

(Thomas Banda 1′)

Kitwe United 2-2 KYSA

Young Green Eagles 1-0 Jumulo



07/11/2021

Gomes 0-0 Nchanga Rangers

City of Lusaka 1-0 Livingstone Pirates

(Francis Banda 37′)

=LEAGUE

07/11/2021

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):10

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):5

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):4

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):4

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):3

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):3

Langson Mbewe (Nkwazi):3

Matthews Maleka (Kansanshi Dynamos):3

John Chingandu (Zesco):3

Stephen Mutama (Nkwazi):3

Lubinda Mundia(Buildcon):3

Quadri Kola(Forest Rangers):3

Albert Kangwanda(Kafue Celtic):3

Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors):2

Conlyde Luchanga (Prison Leopards):2

Ackim Mumba (Zanaco):2

Kelvin Chomba(Chambishi):2

Warren Kunda(Green Eagles):2

Derrick Bulaya (Green Eagles):2

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):2

James Chamanga(Red Arrows):2

Kelvin Chomba (Chambishi):2

Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):2

Clement Mulenga(Indeni):2

Mwiza Siwale(Kafue Celtic):2

Jesse Were(Zesco):2

Solomon Sakala(Zesco):2

Daniel Chama (Kansanshi Dynamos):2

Jonathan Munalula(Forest Rangers):2

Twiza Chaibela(Kabwe Warriors):2

Eric Chomba (Forest Rangers):2

Field Kandela(Kabwe Warriors):1

Moussa Souleymanou (Zanaco):1

Emmanuel Manda (Zanaco):1

Laurent Muma(Forest Rangers):1

Zephenia Phiri (Buildcon):1

Alidor Kayembe (Arrows):1

Martin Njobvu (Green Buffaloes):1

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):1

Kelvin Mubanga(Zesco):1

Justin Kangombe(Kansanshi):1

Dickson Chapa (Zesco):1

Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco):1

Chrispin Sakulanda (Red Arrows):1

Luka Chamanga (Power Dynamos):1

Faustin Bakodila(Power Dynamos):1

Chacha Saya (Konkola Blades):1

Levy Zulu (Prison Leopards):1

Junior Zulu (Prison Leopards):1

Francis Kasaka (Chambishi:1

Shafik Batambuze(Kabwe Warriors):1

Jacob Ngulube(Nkana):1

Victor Mubanga(Kansanshi):1

Ackim Mumba(Zanaco):2

Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Chabala Kasanda(Chambishi):1

Christopher Bwalya (Kafue Celtic):1

Richard Daka (Kafue Celtic):1

Cephas Handavu(Indeni):1

Martin Phiri (Indeni):1

Paul Simpemba(Green Buffaloes):1

Nelson Maziwisa(Konkola Blades):1

Regan Mtonga (Power Dynamos):1

Nicholas Mulilo (Green Buffaloes):1

Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers):1

Owen Tembo (Konkola Blades:1

Christian Mpoyi(KOnkola Blades):1

Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows):1

David Sakala (Indeni):1

Zachariah Chilongishi (Prison Leopards):1

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):1

Robin Siame(Green Buffaloes):1

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):1

Monday Bwalya (Buildcon):1

Patrick Ngoma(Buildcon):1

Brian Mwila(Buildcon):1

Liniker Mwiikisa(Green Eagles):1

Joseph Kanema(Green Eagles):1

Mathews Tolopa (Indeni):1

Ronald Chibwe (Konkola Blades):1

Nelson Mwila (Nkwazi):1

Christopher Zulu(Nkwazi):1

Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):1

Mweene Mumbi (Green Buffaloes):1

Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Gilroy Chimwemwe (NKana):1

Tafadzwa Rusike(Zesco):1

Edward Lungu(Zesco):1

Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi):1

Saviour Konkola (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Lawrence Mwenga(Indeni):1

Patrick Mambwe(Chambishi):1*

Aaron Katebe (Indeni):1*

White Mwanambaba (Power Dynamos):1*

*Denotes Own-Goal