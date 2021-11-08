9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 8, 2021
Sports
Updated:

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Chipolopolo Kick Off Training Camp in Lusaka

Chipolopolo Zambia kicked off their training camp on Monday in Lusaka ahead of this weekend’s penultimate Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier against Mauritania.

Zambia will host Mauritania at National Heroes Stadium on November 13 in a dead-rubber date after the two Group B bottom sides fell out of contention in the race to Qatar.

Training kicked off on Monday afternoon at Heroes Stadium under coach Beston Chambeshi with only the home-based call-ups in attendance on day-one of practice.

Thirteen out of the fifteen domestic call-ups were part of the one-and –a-half hour session.

Meanwhile, half of the twelve overseas call-ups will be part of Tuesday’s full -day training after taking care of their respective club obligations on Saturday and Sunday.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 8
04/11/2021

Zanaco 1(Emmanuel Manda 67′)-Buildcon 1(Zephenia Phiri 60″)

Red Arrows 1(James Chamanga 28′)-Forest Rangers 1(Laurent Muma 78′)

WEEK 10
05/11/2021
Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Mathews Maleka 50′)-Konkola Blades 0

06/11/2021
Nkwazi 0-Kafue Celtic 0
Zesco United 0-Green Eagles 2(Warren Kunda 48′, Derrick Bulaya 70′)


07/11/2021
Zanaco 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0
Kabwe Warriors 2(Field Kandela 32′, Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba 90′)-Buildcon 0

Red Arrows 1(George Mandu 59′)-Power Dynamos 1(Joshua Mutale 44′)

Chambishi 1(Francis Kasaka 4′)-Forest Rangers 1(Cliffortd Mulenga 30′)

Indeni 0-Prison Leopards 1(Conlyde Luchanga 67′)

Nkana 2(Ronald Kampamba 28′, Alex Ngonga 41’pen)-Green Buffaloes 2 (Friday Samu 39’pen 71′ pen)

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1
WEEK 10

06/11/2021
Mufulira Wanderers 1-1 Trident
(Maxwell Mabenga 53’/Pedro Miguel 60′)

Luapula Green Eagles 1-1 Young Green Buffaloes
(Michael Mubemba 53’/ Michael Musonda 43′)

Police College 0-0 Lumwana Radiants

Zesco Malaiti 3-0 FC MUZA
(Thomas Mubita 30′, Peter Musukuma 63′, Emmanuel Mukuka 86′)

NAPSA Stars 1-0 Quattro Kalumbila
(Thomas Banda 1′)

Kitwe United 2-2 KYSA

Young Green Eagles 1-0 Jumulo


07/11/2021
Gomes 0-0 Nchanga Rangers

City of Lusaka 1-0 Livingstone Pirates
(Francis Banda 37′)

=LEAGUE
07/11/2021
Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):10

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):5

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):4
Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):4

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):3
Moses Phiri (Zanaco):3
Langson Mbewe (Nkwazi):3
Matthews Maleka (Kansanshi Dynamos):3
John Chingandu (Zesco):3
Stephen Mutama (Nkwazi):3
Lubinda Mundia(Buildcon):3
Quadri Kola(Forest Rangers):3
Albert Kangwanda(Kafue Celtic):3

Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors):2
Conlyde Luchanga (Prison Leopards):2
Ackim Mumba (Zanaco):2
Kelvin Chomba(Chambishi):2
Warren Kunda(Green Eagles):2
Derrick Bulaya (Green Eagles):2
Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):2
James Chamanga(Red Arrows):2
Kelvin Chomba (Chambishi):2
Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):2
Clement Mulenga(Indeni):2
Mwiza Siwale(Kafue Celtic):2
Jesse Were(Zesco):2
Solomon Sakala(Zesco):2
Daniel Chama (Kansanshi Dynamos):2
Jonathan Munalula(Forest Rangers):2
Twiza Chaibela(Kabwe Warriors):2
Eric Chomba (Forest Rangers):2

Field Kandela(Kabwe Warriors):1
Moussa Souleymanou (Zanaco):1
Emmanuel Manda (Zanaco):1
Laurent Muma(Forest Rangers):1
Zephenia Phiri (Buildcon):1
Alidor Kayembe (Arrows):1
Martin Njobvu (Green Buffaloes):1
Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):1
Kelvin Mubanga(Zesco):1
Justin Kangombe(Kansanshi):1
Dickson Chapa (Zesco):1
Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco):1
Chrispin Sakulanda (Red Arrows):1
Luka Chamanga (Power Dynamos):1
Faustin Bakodila(Power Dynamos):1
Chacha Saya (Konkola Blades):1
Levy Zulu (Prison Leopards):1
Junior Zulu (Prison Leopards):1
Francis Kasaka (Chambishi:1
Shafik Batambuze(Kabwe Warriors):1
Jacob Ngulube(Nkana):1
Victor Mubanga(Kansanshi):1
Ackim Mumba(Zanaco):2
Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos):1
Chabala Kasanda(Chambishi):1
Christopher Bwalya (Kafue Celtic):1
Richard Daka (Kafue Celtic):1
Cephas Handavu(Indeni):1
Martin Phiri (Indeni):1
Paul Simpemba(Green Buffaloes):1
Nelson Maziwisa(Konkola Blades):1
Regan Mtonga (Power Dynamos):1
Nicholas Mulilo (Green Buffaloes):1
Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers):1
Owen Tembo (Konkola Blades:1
Christian Mpoyi(KOnkola Blades):1
Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows):1
David Sakala (Indeni):1
Zachariah Chilongishi (Prison Leopards):1
Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):1
Robin Siame(Green Buffaloes):1
George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):1
Monday Bwalya (Buildcon):1
Patrick Ngoma(Buildcon):1
Brian Mwila(Buildcon):1
Liniker Mwiikisa(Green Eagles):1
Joseph Kanema(Green Eagles):1
Mathews Tolopa (Indeni):1
Ronald Chibwe (Konkola Blades):1
Nelson Mwila (Nkwazi):1
Christopher Zulu(Nkwazi):1
Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):1
Mweene Mumbi (Green Buffaloes):1
Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):1
Gilroy Chimwemwe (NKana):1
Tafadzwa Rusike(Zesco):1
Edward Lungu(Zesco):1
Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi):1
Saviour Konkola (Lusaka Dynamos):1
Lawrence Mwenga(Indeni):1
Patrick Mambwe(Chambishi):1*
Aaron Katebe (Indeni):1*
White Mwanambaba (Power Dynamos):1*
*Denotes Own-Goal

