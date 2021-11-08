Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao has suggested for a regulation of pricing on government funded road projects.

Mr Mbao said exaggerated cost on some of the on-going projects are causing a strain on the treasury.

Mr Mbao said this when he inspected some selected road projects in Mporokoso District which have been funded by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development

He observed that some projects have stalled due to lack of funds caused by exaggerated pricing.

“I strongly feel that some of these prices are highly exaggerated and that is what is putting a strain on government,” Mr. Mbao said

He said government wants to ensure that all capital projects are undertaken based on three key factors namely; correct price, quality and time.

The Provincial Minister said government will consider engaging contractors to re-negotiate the cost of some projects.

“Going forward we will be engaging these contractors, if possible they can re-negotiate so that we can have a win-win situation,” he said

And Mporokoso Town Council Secretary Collins Ndilema informed the minister that the local authority is concerned over the reluctance by contractors to meet their social obligations.