Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Rural News
Luapula’s tourism bearing fruits-Mwasha

Luapula Province Acting Permanent Secretary John Mwasha has disclosed that interventions put up by the Ministry of Tourism and Arts to promote tourism in the Northern circuit is bearing fruits.

Speaking when the Zambia Tourism Agency called on him at Luapula Provincial Administration today, Mr Mwasha cited areas such as Samfya district as a renowned tourist destination of choice in the region.

He noted that the economy of Samfya has grown due to the influx of tourists coming to the district to enjoy the tourism activities constantly happening.

Mr Mwasha stated that the heightened activities in Samfya district such as Arts festival and the Bangweulu Summer fest which is scheduled for November 13, 2021 require proper infrastructure to attract more tourists.

He further confirmed that the province is benefiting from its tourism sites but called for more support from domestic tourists and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Zambia Tourism Agency Communications and Corporate Affairs Manager Betty Chabala said the Agency is in the province to promote the sector in the region.

Mrs Chabala said Luapula Province has a lot of tourism potential that the media can report about by depicting efforts being made in promoting the tourism sector in the country.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe indicated that the ministry is working hard to support the private sector in the tourism industry.

Mr Kalembwe said the Ministry of Tourism and Arts has built infrastructure in Samfya and Ntumbacushi Falls in Kawambwa district.

