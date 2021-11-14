9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Chipolopolo Arrive in Tunisia

Chipolopolo have arrived in Tunisia ahead of Tuesday’s final Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifying match against The Carthage Eagles.

Zambia took an overnight scheduled flight from Lusaka to Tunisia via The UAE immediately after Saturdays 4-0 home win over Mauritania at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“Beston Chambeshi’s charges touched down at the Carthage International Airport at 12h40 local time aboard Emirates Airlines,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a statement upon arrival on Sunday.

“The team has set up base at the El Mouradi Gammarth Hotel and is expected to hold its first session later today (Sunday).”

Chipolopolo will face Tunisia on November 16 after posting contrasting results in their penultimate Group B matches on November 13.

Leaders Tunisia lost 1-0 away to second placed Equatorial Guinea on Malabo to see the latter join the former on 10 points.

Chipolopolo are third on 7 points while Mauritania are bottom with 1 point.

