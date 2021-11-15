President Hakainde Hichilema has paid tribute to all men and women who lost their lives and participated in World War I which ended at the 11th hour on 11th November 1918.

In a message on his Facebook page, the Head of State said the selfless sacrifice of the heroes in defending the values of freedom and liberty fills the country with profound gratitude and pride and will always be remembered.

“Today we remember the heroes of our nation, who fought so bravely in both the first and second World Wars, died in the line of duty and were buried in foreign lands in Malaysia, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Burma, Somalia, Middle East and Sri Lanka”, he said.

President Hichilema also paid tribute to the 9 surviving World War veterans as well as 37 widows and direct dependents as they continue to bear witness to the dedication and duty of others who have served proudly in the Armed Forces with distinction and honour.

The Head of State led the order of Parade Remembrance Day at the National Cenotaph at the Independence Avenue in Lusaka today.

He lay wreaths for the National heroes and was followed by Service Chiefs, Acting Chief Justice Michael Musonda, Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Cabinet Ministers and other government officials and diplomats.

In a homily by Zambia Army Director for Religious and Moral Services, Shadreck Mwale encouraged all citizens in the country to remember, pray and honour all those who served and continue to serve the country in search of peace.

He urged citizens to show gratitude to the men and women in uniform for their commitment to the country and its freedoms.

Col. Mwale also encouraged citizens to thank God for peace and called on people to choose peace over vengeance and retaliation and good over evil.

He said peace is a key component of any sustainable development and an enabler of security, social and economic justice of a nation.

Col Mwale stated that investing in peace and conflict prevention should be a central priority in every nation and encouraging everyone to value peace.

Speaking at the same event, British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Wooley

The Commemoration is very important in Zambia and the United Kingdom and Africa as a whole as they remember those that gave their ultimate sacrifice for peace and sacrifice for their nations.

Mr Wooley said the men and women fought for peace and stability and will always be remembered.

He added that the day also honours all those who continue to serve their nation in maintaining peace and harmony.