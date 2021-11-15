Vice President W.K.Mutale Nalumango says Government will not dish out money to political party cadres but instead encourage skills development among youths.

Mrs Nalumango says the UPND government will not follow the path of stealing to appease a clique of people but encourage work for the good of all.

Speaking to UPND cadres after she inspected the drainages under construction in Kanyama constituency in Lusaka this afternoon, Mrs Nalumango said the youths should invest in skills development and take advantage of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) which will be increased and decentralized in the 2022 budget.

“You should acquire skills so that you can take advantage of the projects that will come under CDF. As you are aware, the new dawn administration is focusing on job creation, with the necessary support, you can become employers,” She said.

And Mrs Nalumango cautioned the cadres to avoid demanding for public service workers to be fired to create jobs for them but that they should look for proper avenues to get jobs.

“You should not demand that they should be chased but develop yourselves. Though I must state, that some of them will go,” She noted.

The Vice President observed that a number of people who have been caught up in the web of corruption and stealing of public resources are accusing the government of staging a witch hunt based on tribe.

“They should not accuse the government of being tribal in the fight against abuse of public resources just because they have been caught wanting,” She stated.

Meanwhile, Water Development and Sanitation Minister, Mike Mposha has sounded a warning to custodians of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) against inflating figures during any procurement process.

Speaking during the handover of a rehabilitated one by three classroom block at Kalingalinga Primary school, Mr Mposha who is also Munali Member of Parliament says he will not condone such vices.

The Minister said he noted a trend where procurement figures were previously being inflated.

He said the cost of a number of projects does not tally with real figures.

“When we advertise a tender, we expect those who are tendering not to connive with our officials and begin to inflate the cost of the project but to tender at a right price and deliver at the right price,” he said.

And the Minister reiterated the New Dawn’s administration’s resolve to improve the learning conditions in schools.

Mr Mposha encouraged the school to guard the facility jealousy.

And Kalingalinga Primary School Head teacher Habuya Mwambela expressed excitement for the gesture.

Mrs Mwambela also called on government to consider building a hall for the institution.