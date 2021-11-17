President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Supreme Court Judge Mumba Malila as Chief Justice. Justice Malila takes over from late Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima.

President Huichilema said that he has made the decision after looking at the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission subject to parliamentary approval.

Before the appointment of justice Hichilema, Justice Michael Musonda was the Acting Chief Justice .

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has terminated the service of Justice Mathew Ngulube as Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission and replaced him with Mwikisa Mukande. He has thanked Justice Ngulube for his service to the nation.

And President Hichilema has appointed Kondwa Sakala as a member of the Judicial Service Commission and Mrs. Sakala was duly sworn in by then-acting chief Justice Micheal Musonda on Friday, November 12.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has removed William Nyirenda as Chairperson of the Judicial Complaints Commission and replaced him with Vincent Malambo. He has since thanked Mr. Nyirenda for his service to the nation.

This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.