Entertainment News
El mukuka collaborates with british multi-instrumentalist & social media sensation Youngr

2021 has been a powerful year for El Mukuka with major collaborations on the African continent with the likes of Adekunle Gold, Gaz Mawete and Cephas Maseko. His latest offering “Do It Again” marks his first ever British collaboration and serves as a testimony to just how far Zambian electronic music has gone. Mukuka has been active on the Zambian dance music scene since 2012 and has been at the forefront of popularizing the style in Zambia and exporting Zambian produced electronic music to the world.

“Do it Again” is a light-hearted and cheeky summer tune resonating with positive energy. The softly delivered piano parts and up-close personable vocal lines makes the song feel more

like a handwritten letter rather than a throw away text. The song is a clear mix of Youngr and El Mukuka’s respective styles and ideal for the summer.

Youngr first emerged on the global stage in 2016 with his charting self-released debut single “Out Of My System”. Youngr’s career has since then generated over 100 million streams with over 160 shows in 45 different countries, including sold-out tours across Europe and North America.

