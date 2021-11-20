9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 20, 2021
type here...
Columns
Updated:

One Zambia One Nation: Every Zambian belongs everywhere in the country

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Columns One Zambia One Nation: Every Zambian belongs everywhere in the country
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Venus N Msyani

In Kapiri Mposhi, Central province, United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres are rejecting the appointment of Mr.Fransis Hasalama as incoming Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner because he doesn’t live in the region.

The Cadres are demanding the appointment of a local person who better understands challenges in the district.

Their demand is an anticipated one as it aligns with president Hakainde Hichilema’s constituency budget implementation plan.

“No one will be given a contract to do a job in Mufulira who come from Lusaka. No one.” President HH said during a conversation with a reporter at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport before taking off to the United Kingdom for the COP26 at the begging of this month.

According to president Hakainde, contracts for developmental projects will be awarded only to people who reside in a constituency to help empower residents in each constituency.

In short, HH is saying a person who resides in Mwinilunga cannot apply for a contract in Nakonde or Chipata.

Cadres are saying a person who lives in Mumbwa, Lusaka, or Kitwe should not be appointed as DC for Zimba or Petauke.

Clearly shows that the cadres and president Hakainde are demanding the same thing. Waiting to see if Mr. Hasalama will lose his appointment.

There is a possibility the incoming Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner lied to the president about his residence.

Whether Mr. Hasalama lied about his residence or not, if he has no dirty record, he deserves the appointment. Under One Zambia One Nation, his residence has nothing to do with his service to the nation.

Zambia is strong because every Zambian is accepted everywhere in the country. Making residence a factor in Zambians service to the country will undermine that.

A few weeks before the August 12 election a video went viral. The first and former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda, may his soul rest in peace, was shown warning Zambians about HH.

In the video, the former president describes the UPND president as a danger to unity. The wind of change was too strong for people to pay attention to the video.

Now the video has started making sense. Especially if one pays attention to what is going on. If a person who lives in Mumbwa, Lusaka, or Kitwe cannot be appointed as DC for Zimba or Petauke, that is taking the country in the opposite direction of One Zambia One Nation.

It is no more One Zambia One Nation if a person who lives in Mwinilunga cannot apply for a contract in Nakonde or Chipata.

Every Zambian belongs everywhere in the country.

Previous articleUnsafe abortions still high in Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

One Zambia One Nation: Every Zambian belongs everywhere in the country

By Venus N Msyani In Kapiri Mposhi, Central province, United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres are rejecting the appointment...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Recovery of Stolen Resources and President Lungu’s Legal Immunity.

Columns Chief Editor - 26
By Charles Ngoma The United Party for National Development (UPND) and Alliance New Dawn government was usured into office by the people of Zambia to...
Read more

UPND Government is at the forefront fueling tribal and regional divisions barely 3 months into office

Columns Chief Editor - 28
By Sean Tembo 1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are deeply concerned by the continued regional narrative that is being peddled by the...
Read more

Why President HH Must Establish an Independent Investigation on Corruption: The PF Cartel, ACC, and Police

Columns Chief Editor - 23
By Kapya Kaoma The revelation of the state of, and the billions the PF cartel reportedly "spent" on feeder roads per province between 2016 and...
Read more

Our response to Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba’s harassment article – please, no sacred cows in crusade against corruption!

Columns Chief Editor - 33
By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political & Social Analyst We have taken time to dissect and chew over Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba’s article which was...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.