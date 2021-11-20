By Venus N Msyani

In Kapiri Mposhi, Central province, United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres are rejecting the appointment of Mr.Fransis Hasalama as incoming Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner because he doesn’t live in the region.

The Cadres are demanding the appointment of a local person who better understands challenges in the district.

Their demand is an anticipated one as it aligns with president Hakainde Hichilema’s constituency budget implementation plan.

“No one will be given a contract to do a job in Mufulira who come from Lusaka. No one.” President HH said during a conversation with a reporter at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport before taking off to the United Kingdom for the COP26 at the begging of this month.

According to president Hakainde, contracts for developmental projects will be awarded only to people who reside in a constituency to help empower residents in each constituency.

In short, HH is saying a person who resides in Mwinilunga cannot apply for a contract in Nakonde or Chipata.

Cadres are saying a person who lives in Mumbwa, Lusaka, or Kitwe should not be appointed as DC for Zimba or Petauke.

Clearly shows that the cadres and president Hakainde are demanding the same thing. Waiting to see if Mr. Hasalama will lose his appointment.

There is a possibility the incoming Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner lied to the president about his residence.

Whether Mr. Hasalama lied about his residence or not, if he has no dirty record, he deserves the appointment. Under One Zambia One Nation, his residence has nothing to do with his service to the nation.

Zambia is strong because every Zambian is accepted everywhere in the country. Making residence a factor in Zambians service to the country will undermine that.

A few weeks before the August 12 election a video went viral. The first and former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda, may his soul rest in peace, was shown warning Zambians about HH.

In the video, the former president describes the UPND president as a danger to unity. The wind of change was too strong for people to pay attention to the video.

Now the video has started making sense. Especially if one pays attention to what is going on. If a person who lives in Mumbwa, Lusaka, or Kitwe cannot be appointed as DC for Zimba or Petauke, that is taking the country in the opposite direction of One Zambia One Nation.

It is no more One Zambia One Nation if a person who lives in Mwinilunga cannot apply for a contract in Nakonde or Chipata.

Every Zambian belongs everywhere in the country.