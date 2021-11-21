9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 21, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia targets to launch own satellite in next two years-Mutati

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Zambia targets to launch own satellite in next two years-Mutati
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has set a target for Zambia to launch its own satellite atleast in the next two years in order for the country to have timely data to inform decision making.

Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati said this ambition will need to be backed by the development of a space science policy which should underpin the target to launch the satellite as a starting point.

Mr. Mutati said what the country is doing now is borrowing space from other satellites which limits access to data when it is needed.

Mr. Mutati was speaking during a familiarization tour of the National Remote Sensing Centre and the National Institute for Scientific Research infrastructure in Lusaka.

Mr. Mutati said as a result of lacking access to data due to the dependence on foreign satellites, certain disasters which could be avoided are not prevented.

He said the new dawn government’s goal is that as the country is developing its 8th National Development Plan, the anchor for this document should be that by the end of its implementation, Zambia will be able to launch its own satellite.

Mr. Mutati said there are already a number of cooperating partners that are willing and stand ready to give funding support especially that the country already has impressive scientific capacity to put up a satellite, which can be locally setup by Zambian brains.

“The goal for the next development plan is that Zambia must launch a satellite with which we will be able to address our challenges in agriculture, land use, health and energy among others which will put the country at a different pace. For everything that we do, launching a satellite becomes the overarching goal,” Mr. Mutati said.

He said government pronounces itself that the next venture for Zambia in the space of science is to launch a satellite using the knowledge and capabilities of the scientific brains of the country to deal with challenges in real time.

The Minister said it is in the interest of the nation that climate change must be dealt with in real time and having a satellite is the most crucial component.

And Mr. Mutati tasked the National Remote Sensing Centre to find a strategy on how important national planning information can be conveyed to the broader population instead putting monopoly to it as part of a deliberate effort to implement resolutions made at the Cop 26 on climate change mitigation.

Drones

Previous articlePower Dynamos Leave D-Zone After Recording Back-to-Back Wins

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia targets to launch own satellite in next two years-Mutati

Government has set a target for Zambia to launch its own satellite atleast in the next two years in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

K25.7 million CDF is not meant to enrich the people in charge of disbursing it-Lusaka Province PS

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has called for the prudent utilization of Constituency Development (CDF) Funds to enhance development in various sectors in...
Read more

Help grow the economy, Newly appointed Permanent Secretaries challenged by President Hichilema

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed and sworn in new Permanent Secretaries, Special Assistants to the President and one national coordinator. The President has challenged the...
Read more

Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji’s Elections as MPs Nullified by Lusaka High Court, Miles Sampa Survives

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
THE Ndola High Court has nullified the election of Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo on grounds of electoral malpractices. In this matter, United...
Read more

Vice President Mutale Nalumango Apologies for the detention of Former Defence Minister Davies Chama

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has apologized to Parliament after initially suggesting that the charge of attempted murder facing former Defence Minister Davies Chama was...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.