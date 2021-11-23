The Kasama High Court has nullified the election of PF’s TAULO CHEWE as Member of Parliament for Lubansenshi Constituency of Luwingu District – Northern Province.

And the Kasama High Court has upheld the elections of GEORGE CHISANGA and ROBERT KALIMI as Members of Parliament for Lukashya Constituency in Kasama District and Malole Constituency in Mungwi district.

Sitting in Kasama High Court today, Lusaka-based High Court Judge; MARIA MAPANI KAWIMBE nullified the Lubansenshi election on account of electoral malpractice.

Judge KAWIMBE cited the distribution of mealie meals under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) when there was no hunger to warrant the distribution of relief food.

She also cited that the respondent also took advantage of the Social Cash Transfer money to influence people to vote for him.

The Judge said traditional leaders were also involved in partisan politics during the campaigns in the constituency.

And PATRICK MUCHELEKA who was one of the petitioners is happy with the delivery of the judgment.

Mr. MUCHELEKA said the judge has agreed with him that the election was marred with serious corruption.

But the respondent Mr. CHEWE of the PF said he will sit down with lawyers to find the next course of action.

Meanwhile in another sitting, Lusaka based Court Judge; MATHEWS ZULU has upheld the election of GEORGE CHISANGA as MP for Lukashya.

Judge Zulu said he did not find proper evidence to warrant the nullification of the seat which was petitioned by DAVIES MULENGA of the UPND.

And in another sitting, Lusaka based High Court Judge, CHARLES ZULU sitting in Kasama also dismissed the election petition against Malole MP, ROBERT KALIMI of the PF by losing UPND candidate, CHILUFYA CHIKONKOLO.

The Judge dismissed the petition on grounds that the witnesses presented un-collaborated testimonies.