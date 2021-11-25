9.5 C
Increased crime issues are top of President Hakainde Hichilema’s agenda-Anthony Bwalya

Increased crime issues are top of President Hakainde Hichilema's agenda-Anthony Bwalya
State House has said that issues of increased crime; attacks and robberies in the country are top of President Hakainde Hichilema’s agenda with a call to police to swing into action to address the core issues of crime.

Presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said because the crimes have a tendency to interfere with the credibility of the business environment. Mr. Bwalya says it is of great importance that the security wings swing into action and begin to make a determination on the hotspots of crime.

Mr. Bwalya said that there is also need to understand the organic cause of the spates of crime being experienced as to whether this is as a result of poverty or joblessness in order for government to make informed decisions.

Mr Bwalya says the country needs to begin addressing the core issues leading to increased crime levels because the President’s agenda is to grow the economy and leverage trade and investment as a basis for creating jobs. He says the crime levels are an impediment to efforts in growing the economy because the people want to conduct business in an environment that is safe.

Previous articleChief Chitimukulu pledges to sponsor girls to pursue engineering and medicine courses

