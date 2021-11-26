9.5 C
UPND will Amend the Constitution before the 2016 General Elections-Vice President

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) administration will amend the constitution before the next general election in 2026.

Ms. Nalumango said that the country will not go into the 2026 general election with the same lacunas in the constitution and that this is one of the commitments the UPND made during the campaigns and after the party won elections this year.

Mrs. Nalumango said that the UPND will also look at other pieces of legislation among them the Public order Act, adding that the New Dawn Government appreciates the role the previous Government played in the process but her administration will ensure it effectively attends to the lacunas in the constitution.

Mrs. Nalumango said this in the National Assembly during the Vice President’s Question time, in response to a question raised by Bwacha Member of Parliament Sydney Mushanga who wanted to know how soon the government will address the lacunas in the constitution.

She said this is an opportunity for Zambians to work together to come up with a constitution that represents not only a political party’s interests but those of all Zambians.

The Vice President said that UPND will not make laws to punish the opposition as the case was in the previous administration because it understands that being in power is not permanent, and refining the constitution and dealing with the public order act has been the commitment of the UPND from the time the party was in opposition.

On the looming increase in fuel prices, the vice president says there is no imminent increase in the fuel pump price. Mrs. Nalumango, however, could not clearly state whether fuel prices will not go up.

He was responding to a question by Chama south Member of Parliament Davison Mung’andu who wanted to find out whether increasing fuel prices and electricity tariffs is one of the IMF conditionalities.

