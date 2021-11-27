9.5 C
Economy
Government has never paid ALPHA Commodities $50 million to procure fertilizer-Agric Minister

By Chief Editor
Agriculture Minister, Reuben Mtolo has said that the government has never paid ALPHA Commodities $50 million to procure fertilizer.

Mr. Mtolo said that it is unfortunate that lies have continued to be peddled, adding that the standing orders indicate that whatever is brought to the floor of the National Assembly is factual and empirical.

Mr. Mtolo was responding to Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo who wanted to know whether it is true that the Government paid ALPHA Commodities instead of giving the resources to the Food Reserve Agency to pay farmers.

Of late ALPHA Commodities has been in the spotlight on social media with reports alleging that a fertilizer tender was awarded to Alpha Commodities whose major shareholder is Minister of information Chushi Kasanda’s husband Morris Jangulo and that she did not declare any conflict of interest.

Further allegations are that an advance payment of $50m has been paid?

All these allegations have been dismissed by both Government and UPND party officials.

