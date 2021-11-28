Zambians deserve an apology from HH and his cohorts before they start insulting our intelligence, Wynter Kabimba has charged.

Speaking with Daily Revelation over the statements from government leaders, which he has interpreted as coming from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kabimba, the Rainbow Party (RP) leader, said he listened to the press briefing by presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya and the response from Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, trying to cover up the instructions and conditionalities they have received from the IMF.

He said after listening to both, he can clearly tell that the UPND is “insulting the intelligence of Zambians.”

“Insulting the intelligence of Zambians in that now they have arrived there. They have got the power which HH so desperately wanted. They have now been redeemed, some of them from their poverty levels,” Kabimba said. “They are now driving vehicles which they never drove before. They are living in houses which they never lived in before. What do they do now? It’s to try to insult Zambians to tell Zambians ‘you have warped memories, you forget so easily’.”

Kabimba said he was happy that Zambians were able to remind those in the UPND over their social media postings when they were in the opposition.

“They didn’t know they were archiving their lies. The same Anthony Bwalya issued a statement in 2016 to reduce the fuel pump price from between K12-K13 when they come to power…HH said the same. He was daring PF thinking it’s impossible to reduce pump price of fuel. ‘We will fix it ourselves’,” Kabimba said.

“Just like he went to UNZA and said ‘there is going to be bursary for everyone’, and in a chorus they answer forward.” Kabimba continued.

“And the chap is taking this country backwards now. Now trying to manipulate the minds of Zambians. Listening to Mutale Nalumango, with due respect of her teaching profession, trying to reason like a villager, ‘no, you know when you want to go to town, you want to pass through North Mead and you will get to town’,” Kabimba said. “That is IMF language that ‘we are giving you these conditions. That the situation will be difficult at first but turn out better’. No African country has ever seen the situation better after meeting the IMF conditionalities.”

Kabimba warned that accepting the IMF conditionalities, which he said were being pushed through the UPND, will make life unbearable for Zambians.

“Instead of UPND apologising to Zambians that ‘we are ignorant, we didn’t know what we were talking about’. Zambians deserve an apology from HH and his cohorts before they start insulting our intelligence. They lied to us,” Kabimba said. “He said vote for change and a better future. A better future can’t lie in increased Zesco tariffs, increase pump price of fuel. It can’t lie in laying off INDENI workers. It can’t lie in removing 116 district commissioners and remove them from the payroll. That action can only come from a heartless man.”

Kabimba urged Zambians that in the same manner they did to PF by removing them from power, they should do the same to UPND in 2026.

On arguments that the UPND found a daunting reality in government left behind by the PF, Kabimba said the same UPND actually disputed the debt figures given by the PF, saying the figures were higher than those publicly stated by the former ruling party.

“So if they knew that time, surely that argument can’t run parallel to the promise that ‘we are going to reduce pump prices’,” Kabimba argued. “The man boasted that he has some of the best economists whom we haven’t seen, apart from the young boys and girls he has surrounded himself with. Even with that they said they will make sure the pump price is reduced.”

On placing INDENI on care and maintenance in order to ensure efficiency in the supply of fuel, Kabimba said the UPND knew the status of INDENI, and if they were serious about taking over, they would have done an analysis of the company and its contribution to the high pump price.

“But even with that knowledge they said the pump price will be reduced downwards. They have absolutely no excuse for backtracking. The only excuse is that they are a bunch of liars…that is unacceptable, immoral and unforgivable,” said Kabimba, wondering how many “more lies” they will tell in five years if they “have lied” this much in just three months.