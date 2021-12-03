The Ministry of Health Headquarters was on Friday morning sealed-off by a combined team of officers from the Zambia Police and Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

A check found the entrance at Ndeke House sealed- off with entry restricted as people trying to access the building were being turned away.

Uniformed Police Officers started manning the main gate at Ndeke House from 07:00 House while other officers were seen manning the main road leading to the entrance.

It is believed the officers were conducting a search at the Ministry’s Headquarters for some alleged ongoing investigations regarding irregularities in the Ministry of Health

No entrance or exit was allowed at the Ministry of Health except for top officials such as directors and Permanent secretaries.

The Police and other security wings are yet to issue a statement on the search.

The Ministry of Health has been at the centre of financial irregularities with officials appearing before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee failing to provide answers to some transactions.

On Thursday, Health permanent secretary Luckson Kasoka who was before the committee hinted that there have been invisible hands in the purchase of drugs and other medical supplies to the ministry.

This was coming a day after former Health permanent secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama and a senior officer in the purchasing department Wilson Lungu were arrested over a contract involving ambulances.

President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that Government will recover public assets from whoever is proven to have wrongly benefited