9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 3, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Investigative wings seal off Ministry of Health HQ

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
General News Investigative wings seal off Ministry of Health HQ
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Health Headquarters was on Friday morning sealed-off by a combined team of officers from the Zambia Police and Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

A check found the entrance at Ndeke House sealed- off with entry restricted as people trying to access the building were being turned away.

Uniformed Police Officers started manning the main gate at Ndeke House from 07:00 House while other officers were seen manning the main road leading to the entrance.

It is believed the officers were conducting a search at the Ministry’s Headquarters for some alleged ongoing investigations regarding irregularities in the Ministry of Health

No entrance or exit was allowed at the Ministry of Health except for top officials such as directors and Permanent secretaries.

The Police and other security wings are yet to issue a statement on the search.
The Ministry of Health has been at the centre of financial irregularities with officials appearing before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee failing to provide answers to some transactions.

On Thursday, Health permanent secretary Luckson Kasoka who was before the committee hinted that there have been invisible hands in the purchase of drugs and other medical supplies to the ministry.

This was coming a day after former Health permanent secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama and a senior officer in the purchasing department Wilson Lungu were arrested over a contract involving ambulances.

President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that Government will recover public assets from whoever is proven to have wrongly benefited

Previous articleI didn’t not go to Prison 15 times to come into office and promote the interests of a small number of Zambians
Next articleZESCO MD Victor Mundende fired

2 COMMENTS

  2. It is believed the officers were conducting a search at the Ministry’s Headquarters for some alleged ongoing investigations regarding irregularities in the Ministry of Health. CAN SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN THE MEANING OF THIS?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 3

ZESCO MD Victor Mundende fired

ZESCO Limited Board of Directors with the approval of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has appointed Engineer Victor B....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government heightens security against shootings in North Western Province

General News Chief Editor - 4
The government says it is aware of the suspected Karavinas that are shooting and injuring people in some parts of Mufumbwe and Zambezi districts...
Read more

Ministry of Information and Media says new Government has scored various successes in 100 days

General News Chief Editor - 19
The government says the New Dawn Administration has scored various successes in its 100 days in office. Chief Government Spokesperson CHUSHI KASANDA says the UPND...
Read more

Miners at Non-Ferrous Company Africa Mining raise concerns over poor ventilation underground

General News Chief Editor - 1
Miners at Non-Ferrous Company Africa Mining (NFCA) in Chambishi on the Copperbelt have raised concerns over poor ventilation underground. Concerned miners say they are not...
Read more

Kangwa has calls on the Decentralization Committee to actualize Decentralization

General News Chief Editor - 6
Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has called on the Decentralization Committee to actualize Decentralization in accordance with President Hakainde Hichilema's decentralization policy...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.