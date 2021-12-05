The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has embarked on a country-wide audit of the feeder and township roads performances.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says Kapiri Mposhi is the first district that has been audited.

Mr. Nkombo described the audit findings as discouraging, stating that one contract was over-stated in terms of the number of kilometers while seven other companies were reported not to be on-site despite them being paid advance payments.

“We are meant to have visited sixteen contracts and I can confirm that we managed to see five contracts and so far out of the five contracts we saw we must quickly state that there is some reasonable amount of work going on,” Mr. Nkombo said.

Mr. Nkombo said the audit findings reveal what President Hakainde Hichilema mentioned that there are contractors who were paid colossal sums of money but have not mobilized.

Mr. Nkombo has since appealed to all the contractors in the country that are not on-site to quickly be close to their contracts before they are visited or to report to the ministry and make their presentation on the circumstances that have made them fail to mobilize.

“For those contractors who may not be aware that there is an audit going on, we want to use this platform as a means to communicate for them to be as close as possible to their construction sites so that we can expedite this audit as quickly as possible in order for us to arrive at a point where those who deserve to be paid are paid as quickly as possible,” he said.

Mr. Nkombo has also called upon banks and insurance companies that may have issued performance bonds against the contracts to quickly encourage the contractors to do the right thing by reporting to his Ministry so as to reconcile the differences between the audit findings and the contractor point of view.