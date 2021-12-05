9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 5, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Power Stun Struggling Champions Zesco United

Power Stun Struggling Champions Zesco United
Power Dynamos on Sunday made a very significant statement on their road to recovery following a 2-1 away win over defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United .

The result sees Power make a strong case for top 6 ABSA Cup qualification in their next three games since Mwenya Chipepo’s appointment in early October.

But Power had to rally from one-down at halftime to beat Zesco at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola after midfielder Spencer Sautu had put the homeside ahead in the 5th minute.

But Power dominated their hosts despite trailing for the opening hour and Zesco had goalkeeper Ian Otieno who denied Kennedy Musonda in the 21st minute and Godfrey Ngwenya in the 36th minutes.

Power were rewarded for their industrious display with a Fredrick Mulambia brace in the 66th and 76th minute.

An inspired Mulambia was a 47th minute substitute when he replaced Mukuka Mulenga.

Power are fifth on 19 points while Zesco are ninth on 18 points after suffering their second loss in four games.

The defeat was also Zesco’s fourth of the season from 12 games played and two matches in hand.

