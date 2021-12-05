9.5 C
President Hichilema announces his Trip to Malawi on Tuesday

President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that his team is on Tuesday expected in Malawi.

Posting on his Facebook page President Hichilema said that the trip is part of the “President-to-President” diplomacy which has been the established tradition for new heads of state, adding that Zambia and Malawi share common values, culture, and rich history.

The President said that the two heads of state will discuss trade and matters of mutual interest and that opening up trade routes is vital as it will enable Zambians to sell their products.

Mr. Hichilema further noted that the opening up of trade routes will create employment and earn the Zambia foreign exchange which will help in economic stability.

The President said that he takes seriously his role of chief diplomat for Zambia hence exploring opportunities for Zambians and has pledged continuation of promoting economic diplomacy with neighboring countries.

  1. We hope you are going there with a message of reunification to bring our countries back together. We just don’t know who would agree to handover power between the two you. Anyway we need to encourage free trade with our neighbours. We can export to them fresh eggs and chickens and import that wonderful fish from lake malawi.

  2. There are three products I liked from Malawi when I was at school one is Mazoe Orange Crush, two was Powers Gin and the third was the special Malawi Golden blend herb . We definitely need to take and maximise all opportunities around us not just visit these countries when its independence day or Presidential inaugurations.

