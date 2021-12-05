President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that his team is on Tuesday expected in Malawi.

Posting on his Facebook page President Hichilema said that the trip is part of the “President-to-President” diplomacy which has been the established tradition for new heads of state, adding that Zambia and Malawi share common values, culture, and rich history.

The President said that the two heads of state will discuss trade and matters of mutual interest and that opening up trade routes is vital as it will enable Zambians to sell their products.

Mr. Hichilema further noted that the opening up of trade routes will create employment and earn the Zambia foreign exchange which will help in economic stability.

The President said that he takes seriously his role of chief diplomat for Zambia hence exploring opportunities for Zambians and has pledged continuation of promoting economic diplomacy with neighboring countries.

