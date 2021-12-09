9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 9, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zanaco Wallop Struggling Chambishi

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Zanaco Wallop Struggling Chambishi
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zanaco have thumped struggling side Chambishi 2-0 in Thursday’s delayed FAZ Super Division match played at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Winger Ernest Mbewe and forward Emmanuel Manda scored the goals in this Week 15 match.

Zanaco showed the desire to win early in the game when Mbewe opened the scoring on five minutes.

Manda doubled the Bankers advantage with a 14th minute goal as the club returned to local action after the recent CAF engagement.

“I think the most important thing is the victory we got but again the conversion rate, I think we had so many chances where we could have scored a lot of goals. At the end of the day it was not an easy game,” said Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu.

“We are lacking players that can take the ball into the net. We are doing everything possible that is required in football but the end product is what we are lacking,” said Chambishi coach Kaunda Simonda.

The win moves Zanaco two places up to number 13 on 17 points from 12 matches played.

Promoted side Chambishi remained bottom of the table on 12 points after playing 15 matches.

Previous articleFight against Corruption in Zambia seems not to be yielding effective results-Action Aid Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zanaco Wallop Struggling Chambishi

Zanaco have thumped struggling side Chambishi 2-0 in Thursday’s delayed FAZ Super Division match played at Sunset Stadium in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Joseph Banda Wins Two 2021 Cosafa U17 Awards

Sports sports - 0
Zambia captain Joseph Banda wrapped up his superb display at the Boys’ Under-17 football tournament hosted at the Region 5 Games in Maseru by...
Read more

Nkana and Power Record Victories in Derby Countdown

Sports sports - 0
Nkana and Power Dynamos have warmed up for Sunday’s big Kitwe derby in Wusakile with victories in midweek Super Division matches. Nkana edged Buildcon 2-1...
Read more

Angola Beat Zambia to Lift 2021 COSAFA U17 Cup

Sports sports - 2
Zambia on Wednesday lost 2-1 to Angola in the final of the Boys’ Under-17 football tournament at the Region 5 Games in Maseru, Lesotho. Luis...
Read more

Nkana and Power in Mid-Week Warm-ups Ahead of Kitwe Derby

Sports sports - 0
Nkana and Power Dynamos warm-up for Sunday’s big Kitwe derby with respective away and home FAZ Super League dates. Power will visit Wusakile to battle...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.