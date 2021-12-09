Zanaco have thumped struggling side Chambishi 2-0 in Thursday’s delayed FAZ Super Division match played at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Winger Ernest Mbewe and forward Emmanuel Manda scored the goals in this Week 15 match.

Zanaco showed the desire to win early in the game when Mbewe opened the scoring on five minutes.

Manda doubled the Bankers advantage with a 14th minute goal as the club returned to local action after the recent CAF engagement.

“I think the most important thing is the victory we got but again the conversion rate, I think we had so many chances where we could have scored a lot of goals. At the end of the day it was not an easy game,” said Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu.

“We are lacking players that can take the ball into the net. We are doing everything possible that is required in football but the end product is what we are lacking,” said Chambishi coach Kaunda Simonda.

The win moves Zanaco two places up to number 13 on 17 points from 12 matches played.

Promoted side Chambishi remained bottom of the table on 12 points after playing 15 matches.