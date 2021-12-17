Government has commissioned the over 45 kilowatt solar grid mini project at moyo primary school worth 6 million kwacha at in Pemba District of southern province.

The project is expected to benefit 13,500 people directly, connect moyo primary school, moyo mini hospital and 50 other properties which include houses and businesses.

Speaking when he commissioned the power project, energy minister Peter Kapala said this signifies the beginning of the new era as it will add notable social economic transformation to the lives of the people.

Mr. kapala regretted that for a long time now, access to electricity by many Zambians has remained very low with only 8.1 percent of the rural population having access to clean and reliable power.

He has called for public private partnerships and concerted efforts among stakeholders particularly those with empowerment programmes in rural areas in driving the electrification agenda in order to meet the target of ensuring that 51 percent of the rural population has access to power by 2030.

Meanwhile, rea acting Chief Executive Officer Clement Sasa said the provision of electricity in the area will enhance the provision of education and health services to the people.

And World Vision Country Director John Hasse explained that the project was born out of a three year memorandum of understanding signed between world vision and the rural electrification authority to provide electricity to infrastructures where world vision operates in Zambia and to contribute to improved quality of life for the community in the health, education and water sectors.

And southern province minister Cornelius Mweetwa said the commissioning of the solar mini grid project will transform the lives of the people and help public service worker retention.

And Chief Moyo of the Tonga speaking people of Pemba called on pregnant women to take advantage of the mini hospital and access maternal health services and avoid giving birth from their homes.