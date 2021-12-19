Maamba Collieries Limited has said that it is determined to increase power generation at its thermal power plant from the current 300 megawatts to 600 megawatts provided there is support from stakeholders including the government.

The Mining firm’s operations officer David Kumar has said that the necessary infrastructure is ready to undertake this huge expansion programme in power generation.

Mr. Kumar is however happy with the commitment shown by the government to clear the outstanding 400 million dollars owed by ZESCO for electricity supplied.

And Government assured Maamba Collieries that it will continue to foster a conducive environment that will support the mine’s ambitious expansion agenda.

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, who was represented by Sinazongwe District Commissioner NCHIMUNYA SIAKOLE, said the Government appreciates the mine’s determination to increase power generation capacity as electricity is critical in supporting economic development.

Meanwhile, to mark its 50th Anniversary, Maamba collieries has spent over 90 million dollars in various projects ranging from the construction of two dams, sinking of 5 boreholes, and provision of computers and textbooks to 10 schools in Maamba.

And company Senior Human Resources Manager BWALI NDAU disclosed that the company has also created over 1500 direct jobs to local people.