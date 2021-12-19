9.5 C
Government launches the Southern Province Youth empowerment scheme

The government has launched the Southern Province Youth empowerment scheme with a call for a change of mindset among would-be beneficiaries for the program to produce positive results.

Youth, Sport, and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu has aid that youths intending to benefit from the scheme should apply with minds to pay back the loans in order for other youths to benefit after them.

Mr. NKANDU says Government will NOT allow a situation where beneficiaries take advantage of the scheme applying with a preconceived mind of NOT paying back the loans.

Launching the program in Choma District, Mr. NKANDU said the youth scheme targets to benefit about 2-hundred and 69 young people who are from extremely vulnerable households.

And Southern Province Minister CORNELIUS MWEETWA said the scheme will provide an opportunity for youths who were directed NOT to take over the running of markets and bus stations in the Province.

Mr. MWEETWA further urged youths to take advantage of the programmes and form cooperatives to create employment for themselves.

