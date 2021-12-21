Chipolopolo forward Augustine Mulenga has been hailed for scoring a spectacular goal that helped his South African side AmaZulu to beat champions Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in a league match on Monday.

Mulenga came off the bench to grab the winner on 75 minutes.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy says Mulenga’s winner was a goal Lionel Messi would be proud of.

The win helped the Usuthu end the 25-game unbeaten run of The Brazilians in Durban on Monday.

“By the time Mulenga came in, the game was pretty much open because Sundowns were pushing to get that all-important goal. The finish was just unbelievable. I think if Messi or Ronaldo or Neymar finishes that, people will talk,” McCarthy said in a post-match interview.

“Our focus was more just on stopping them from getting through the middle. I think tactically we got it right,” he said.

According to SuperSport, McCarthy credited the effort his side put into the contest as they moved up to third on the table with a game against second-placed Orlando Pirates to come on Thursday.