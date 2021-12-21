9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Benni Hails Sundowns Slayer Augustine Mulenga

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Benni Hails Sundowns Slayer Augustine Mulenga
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo forward Augustine Mulenga has been hailed for scoring a spectacular goal that helped his South African side AmaZulu to beat champions Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in a league match on Monday.

Mulenga came off the bench to grab the winner on 75 minutes.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy says Mulenga’s winner was a goal Lionel Messi would be proud of.

The win helped the Usuthu end the 25-game unbeaten run of The Brazilians in Durban on Monday.

“By the time Mulenga came in, the game was pretty much open because Sundowns were pushing to get that all-important goal. The finish was just unbelievable. I think if Messi or Ronaldo or Neymar finishes that, people will talk,” McCarthy said in a post-match interview.

“Our focus was more just on stopping them from getting through the middle. I think tactically we got it right,” he said.

According to SuperSport, McCarthy credited the effort his side put into the contest as they moved up to third on the table with a game against second-placed Orlando Pirates to come on Thursday.

Previous articleAccra Envoy Comforts Shepolopolo U20

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Benni Hails Sundowns Slayer Augustine Mulenga

Chipolopolo forward Augustine Mulenga has been hailed for scoring a spectacular goal that helped his South African side AmaZulu...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Accra Envoy Comforts Shepolopolo U20

Sports sports - 0
Zambia's High Commissioner to Ghana Richard Mwanza has encouraged the Shepolopolo Under-20 Girls following their elimination from the FIFA U20 Women's Cup Qualifiers. The Zambia...
Read more

Zesco And Zanaco away Kabwe dates moved to Friday

Sports sports - 0
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has pushed rescheduled matches involving Zesco United, Prison Leopards, Zanaco and Kabwe Warriors from 22nd to 24th December,...
Read more

Shepolopolo U20 Moving On After FIFA U20 WC Heartbreak

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo Zambia U20 is moving on after being eliminated from the 2022 Under-20 Women Costa Rica World Cup qualifying campaign by Ghana. Ghana edged the...
Read more

BASKETBALL: CB champions Magnets Eye Nationals

Sports sports - 0
Mufulira Magnets are looking forward to the National Championships after winning the 2021 Copperbelt Basketball Super League. Magnets dethroned Lunga Bullets to win the championship. Magnets...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.