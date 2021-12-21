PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) Member of the Central Committee (MCC) in charge of Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda could not take a plea in a matter he is charged with defamation of the President and has since accused the Police are operating under instructions.

“As you have noticed, you know when Police officers are operating under instructions and are hypnotised to a point where they cannot even correct or advise the authority that is instructing them, this is the end result,” he said.

“You start harassing people, arresting people with impunity, and then, in the end, you discover that the moment you arrest somebody, their rights kick in, and in this case, they have to find a way to justify why they detained me in the first place and therefore they are figuring with documents to see what indictment they will come up with to justify the arrest. It is embarrassing but we will not be deterred. Ours is to continue providing checks and balances.”

Mr. Nakacinda said he was today prepared to release a dossier that involves the Ministry of Lands, the Ministry of Labour, and other ministries.

He however indicated that he couldn’t do so because he had a responsibility to urge Zambians to pray for the Head of State to quickly recover from whatever challenges he is faced with, adding that he needed the President to be in good health “so that when we engage him, he is able to respond.”

Mr. Nakacinda further said that that President Hakainde Hichilema ought to solve problems affecting Zambians who are currently feeling the pinch of the effects of fuel prices’ increment.

MCC Nakacinda said the Head of State should not divert the attention of the public from pertinent issues by making the opposition answer to charges that are neither here nor there.

The MCC said this at the Lusaka Magistrates Court today where he was scheduled to take a plea in his defamation of the President charge. He however did not take plea as the State was not ready with the indictment, but could not and date for the plea will be communicate in due course.

MCC Nakacinda said President Hichilema and the New Dawn Administration is haunted by their own lies.

“I think the first thing is to assure the Zambian people that we have been able to procure a more sophisticated gadget, binoculars that will help us in the role that they placed on us to provide checks and balances on this government that is now tormented, haunted by their own lies. President Hakainde Hichikema, if he says to you good morning, you must quickly check your watch because you never know whether really he means what he is saying,” he said.

“Today the Zambian people have been inflicted with a high cost of fuel, have been inflicted with high cost of commodities which basically is the cascading effect from adjustment on the price of fuel. And instead of concentrating his energies and the energies of his government to solve those problems, now we are being diverted to come and answer to charges that are neither here nor there.”

Those who accompanied Hon Nakacinda in solidarity include immediate past PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila, Lumezi independent Member of Parliament Hon Munir Zulu, PF Member Chanoda Ngwira among others.

Meanwhile, the state has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter where Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali was charged with defamation of the President.

Mr. Tayali was indicted for allegedly defaming former President Edgar Lungu.

He was arrested in May 2021.

This was pursuant to a video that went viral on social media where Mr. Tayali made derogatory remarks against former President Lungu.

The matter was before Lusaka Resident Magistrate Alice Walusiku.

Defamation of the President is an offense contrary to section 69 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.