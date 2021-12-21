The National Assembly has ratified the appointment of justice Mumba Malila State Council to serve as Chief Justice.

The National Assembly has also ratified the appointment of Vincent Malambo to serve as a member of the judicial complaints commission.

Katombora Member of parliament Clement Andeleki moved the motion to adopt the report of the parliamentary select committee to scrutinize the Presidential appointment of Justice Malila to serve as Chief Justice and Mr. Malambo to serve as a member of the

judicial complaints commission.

Speaking earlier Mr. Andeleki said the Committee noted with satisfaction that all the state security agencies did not find any adverse records against the appointees.

He said the submissions by witnesses to the select committee unanimously agreed that the nominees possessed the requisite qualifications and experience to serve in the positions they had been appointed.

And Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa said the two appointees will add impetus to the fight against corruption and plunder of national resources.

Milanzi Member of Parliament Melesiana Phiri who seconded the motion said the parliamentary select committee is confident that the appointees are qualified and will be equal to the task because of their vast experience.

Meanwhile Zambezi East Member of Parliament Brian Kambita said the two appointees are men of dignity and integrity.

And Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe said the appointees are above board and commended the appointing authority for raising the bar for people to serve in such positions.

Mr. Haimbe said the appointees are eminent legal practitioners whose interest is to ensure the rule of law is upheld.