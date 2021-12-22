9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Debt Restructuring with Zambia’s creditors to be concluded by June 2022-Musokotwane

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Debt Restructuring with Zambia’s creditors to be concluded by June 2022-Musokotwane
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has said that government expects negotiations for debt restructuring with Zambia’s creditors to be concluded by June 2022.

Dr. Musokotwane says the country will begin accessing part of the International Monetary Fund 1.4 billion U.S Dollars package upon conclusion of the negotiations with creditors.

And the Finance Minister has projected that the country is set to attain annual growth rates of above 6 percent within the next 5 to 6 years.

Dr. Musokotwane was speaking during an interactive forum with journalists at his office in Lusaka yesterday.

He said he is convinced that the UPND administration is taking the necessary reforms to resuscitate the economy and improve the welfare of the people.

Dr. Musokotwane also took time to justify Zambia’s decision to get on an IMF economic programme saying it is the right path to economic recovery from unsustainable debt.

And Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda said the UPND administration is committed to fulfilling its campaign promises.

Ms. Kasanda urged the Media to track the strides being made by the new dawn administration.

She also urged the media to be objective in its execution of duty saying her office will mantain an open door policy for enhanced interaction.

Previous articleCIDRZ signs MOU to enhance TB sensitization and workplace screening.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Debt Restructuring with Zambia’s creditors to be concluded by June 2022-Musokotwane

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has said that government expects negotiations for debt restructuring with Zambia’s creditors to be concluded...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Multinational Oil Marketing Companies want a higher increase in fuel prices

Economy Chief Editor - 10
Radio Phoenix reports that some Multinational Oil Marketing Companies OMC's are not happy with the recently announced adjusted fuel pump prices instead of opting...
Read more

Bus Fares go up by over 30% in some parts of Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 13
The Road Transport and Safety Agency has approved the request by bus operators to increase bus fares. The approval which is pursuant to Section 108...
Read more

Mismanagement of the public service procurement process has potential to cripple government

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Vice president Mutale Nalumango has said that the mismanagement of the public service procurement process has potential to cripple the government. Mrs. Nalumango says...
Read more

Zambia Public Procurement Authority orders the use of e-GP System for all procurement

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has observed with great concern the low usage of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) System by most procuring...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.