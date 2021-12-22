Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has said that government expects negotiations for debt restructuring with Zambia’s creditors to be concluded by June 2022.

Dr. Musokotwane says the country will begin accessing part of the International Monetary Fund 1.4 billion U.S Dollars package upon conclusion of the negotiations with creditors.

And the Finance Minister has projected that the country is set to attain annual growth rates of above 6 percent within the next 5 to 6 years.

Dr. Musokotwane was speaking during an interactive forum with journalists at his office in Lusaka yesterday.

He said he is convinced that the UPND administration is taking the necessary reforms to resuscitate the economy and improve the welfare of the people.

Dr. Musokotwane also took time to justify Zambia’s decision to get on an IMF economic programme saying it is the right path to economic recovery from unsustainable debt.

And Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda said the UPND administration is committed to fulfilling its campaign promises.

Ms. Kasanda urged the Media to track the strides being made by the new dawn administration.

She also urged the media to be objective in its execution of duty saying her office will mantain an open door policy for enhanced interaction.