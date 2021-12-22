Power Dynamos and Nkana on Wednesday battled to a goalless draw in a friendly match played at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The match dubbed “Kitwe Derby Reloaded” was played to celebrate Power’s Golden Jubilee.

Nkana came from behind to hold hosts Power.

Kunda Musonda put Power in front just after the break.

Tady Etekiama leveled deep in additional time as Nkana refused to lose to their Kitwe rivals.

This match was played less than two weeks after Kalampa thumped Nkana 2-0 in a league match in Wusakile.

Meanwhile, the friendly match was preceded by a social game involving Power legends and Copperbelt Energy Corporation workers.

Power legends present at Arthur Davies today included Peter Kaumba, Elijah Litana, Linos Makwaza, Ronald Mukosha, Mwape Miti, Martin Mwamba, Mwenya Chipepo, Douglas Chiwaya, John Munkonje, Francis Kombe, Francis Kasonde, Tenant Chilumba, Kalililo Kakonje, Joseph Sitali, Evans Mwewa, Laughter Chilembe and Wedson Nyirenda among others.