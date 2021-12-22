9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

The proposed 2022 National budget is anchored on the draft Eighth National development plan, Finance Minister tells Parliament

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy The proposed 2022 National budget is anchored on the draft Eighth National...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has said that the proposed 2022 National budget is anchored on the draft Eighth National development plan and some elements in the Seventh National Development Plan.

Dr. Musokotwane said that the UPND Administration used the draft 8th NDP because it was not completed in time by the previous administration and that it is a requirement of the law that the budget should be anchored on a National Development Plan of which, at the time the UPND ascended into office, there was a draft 8th national plan.

Dr. Musokotwane said that the Eighth National Development Plan is still a work in progress and has been referred to in the Yellow Book.

The finance minister said this in a Ministerial statement today when he circulated the corrigendum to remove the reference to the draft 8th NDP.

And Dr. Musokotwane, who later responded to questions raised by Members of Parliament however explained that UPND incorporated into the budget some of the elements in the 7th NDP that were not actualized by the previous administration because they were still important such as the employment of teachers.

He said it was the only practical thing to do so that the country can have a budget for 2022.

Meanwhile, Economist, Noel Nkhoma has said that the removal of subsidies on fuel is one of the government’s strategies for rebuilding the country’s economy.

Mr. Nkhoma told to ZNBC in an interview today that citizens will have to endure the impact for some time before positive results are witnessed in the UPND’s Administration.

He says the country has also undergone economic disturbances such as Covid-19 which has resulted into higher inflation the country has never experienced before.

Mr. Nkhoma however urged the government to find other fuel alternatives to keep people’s lives at ease during the economic recovery process.

The hike in fuel prices has now resulted in public bus operators increasing fares.

Some public transport users have received the increase in transport fares with mixed feelings.

Previous articlePolitical interference in the procurement led to companies being paid for projects they have not fully implemented

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

The proposed 2022 National budget is anchored on the draft Eighth National development plan, Finance Minister tells Parliament

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has said that the proposed 2022 National budget is anchored on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Debt Restructuring with Zambia’s creditors to be concluded by June 2022-Musokotwane

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has said that government expects negotiations for debt restructuring with Zambia’s creditors to be concluded by June 2022. Dr. Musokotwane says...
Read more

Multinational Oil Marketing Companies want a higher increase in fuel prices

Economy Chief Editor - 10
Radio Phoenix reports that some Multinational Oil Marketing Companies OMC's are not happy with the recently announced adjusted fuel pump prices instead of opting...
Read more

Bus Fares go up by over 30% in some parts of Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 13
The Road Transport and Safety Agency has approved the request by bus operators to increase bus fares. The approval which is pursuant to Section 108...
Read more

Mismanagement of the public service procurement process has potential to cripple government

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Vice president Mutale Nalumango has said that the mismanagement of the public service procurement process has potential to cripple the government. Mrs. Nalumango says...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.