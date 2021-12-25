President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Council of Ministers.

Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane is Chairperson of the Council, while Ministers of Infrastructure Charles Milupi, Commerce, Trade, and Industry Chipoka Mulenga, Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali, and Technology and Science Felix Mutati are members.

Others appointed members of the Council are Mrs. Margaret Mudenda, Noel Nkoma, Mukela Muyunda, and Dr. Abraham Mwenda.

This is according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning to ZNBC in Lusaka.

The Statement said the council has since held its inaugural meeting during which it was agreed that, in the wake of fiscal constraints, public-private partnerships will take center stage in infrastructure development.

This will be done, with focus on projects that will have sustained impacts on economic transformation, job creation, wealth creation, and improving the competitiveness of the Zambian economy.

The council will at an appropriate time examine proposals previously submitted to the Government by different interested developers and will then advertise, through open tender, projects that the Government will find appropriate for execution as PPPs.

The statement said this is consistent with the New Dawn Government’s development paradigm and goals.

The council’s virtual inaugural meeting was held yesterday for orientation on the modus operandi and legislation related to public-private partnerships to support national development, contrary to information being circulated by unknown persons, that the constituted PPP Council did not discuss or approve any projects.

The ministry of finance and national planning further said soon a consultation process to facilitate the repealing and replacement of the Public-Private Partnership Act No. 14 of 2009 will commence in order to centralize approval of projects, avoid continued liabilities of PPP’s on the treasury, and address other shortcomings of the current law.

The statement added that once the process is completed and a new law passed, there will be mutual benefits for the public and private sectors and this will be achieved through a transparent and enhanced enabling environment for local and foreign investments