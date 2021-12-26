9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 26, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Police Petitioned to bring to book culprits of the Namwala 2016 Violence

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambia Police Petitioned to bring to book culprits of the Namwala 2016...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

YOUTH in Action for Sustainable Development (YASD) has decided to petition the police to look into the 2016 Namwala violence which erupted after the general election and led to attacks and displacement of many people.

YASD executive director Zebedy Lukwesa said that since the police were going back to old cases that had not been clearly dealt with, it would be important that they also investigate the cause of the 2016 Namwala violence so that the perpetrators and the people who were behind that violence could be could brought to book.

“There is no way this issue can be overlooked,” he said. Mr. Lukwesa said that they will petition the police to investigate the matter because it was one of the cases that was not properly concluded.

Inspector-General of Police Lemmy Kajoba on November 4, 2021 indicated that Zambia Police will use all legal means at its disposal to bring to book persons that have committed crimes in the past but which were not adequately dealt with.

Mr. Lukwesa said the move by the police to backdate cases that were not properly concluded was good but it must be applied fairly so that it does not seem as though the police were being used to fight political battles.

He said the violence in Namwala was very serious to the point that people had to be evacuated from the district to other areas by the government then.

2016: A Zambia Red Cross official checks the burned down house in Chikwato village in Namwala District, Southern Province, where 143 people have now been displaced in a wave of political violence. Nine village have been affected by the violence.

Mr. Lukwesa said that the follow-up of the 2016 Namwala violence would be an assurance that the police were working independently without any political interference.

He said there were a lot of cases in the country that needed to be followed up that they would love the police to take up than just following the perceived political opponents of the party in power.

Some residents of Namwala were displaced from their homes for either belonging to the ruling Patriotic Front or bearing a name not originating from Southern Province after President Lungu was declared winner of the 2016 general election.

Green Mwale Namwala victim 5216
Green Mwale a Namwala victim

Previous articleZambians should not be fooled by HH’s claims of not seeking re-election, he can’t be trusted-Kalaba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Police Petitioned to bring to book culprits of the Namwala 2016 Violence

YOUTH in Action for Sustainable Development (YASD) has decided to petition the police to look into the 2016 Namwala...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government putting in place policies to protect the old aged and persons with mental health conditions

General News Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba says Government is putting in place policies aimed at enhancing social protection schemes for the...
Read more

Former Police Deputy commissioner arrested for shoot at a UPND supporter in 2016

General News Chief Editor - 14
Former Zambia Police Copperbelt province deputy commissioner Bothwell Namuswa has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a United Party for National Development (UPND) supporter...
Read more

Street vending is not a crime-Nakacinda

General News Chief Editor - 19
The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has bemoaned the move by the New Dawn Administration to chase vendors out of the streets. PF Member of the...
Read more

Président Hakainde Hichilema pardons 1 018 Prisoners

General News Chief Editor - 12
Président Hakainde Hichilema has exercised his prerogative of mercy by pardoning 1 018 inmates. Minister of Home Affairs, Jack Mwiimbu says of that number, 1...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.