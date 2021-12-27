Some Mushindamo residents have run out of patience on what they have described as the delayed methodical approach of President Hakainde Hichilema to put right people in government offices.

They said Mushindamo being a new District there is an urgent need to foster development.

“Our leaders do not have their own offices they are just squatting. There is a need for the workforce to start developing the District, PF neglected development with best reasons known to themselves. We need jobs and also we don’t want PF cadres in offices who harassed and made our lives difficult.

“We know them but some were watermelon who and suffered silently of the brutal regime of PF, ” they said.

But Mushindamo Council Chairperson Peter Ilunga said the district is waiting for a go ahead to advertise vacant jobs.

He said youths must not lose patience now when the new dawn administration has set tone on development agenda.

“Parliament has approved budget for all effective January 2022 and so there will be changes. Youths and women are being prepared to form different cooperatives and benefit from the national cake” Mr Ilunga said.

He said his office is open for service delivery adding that if not his leadership is irrelevant.

“My service is for the people of Mushindamo District to improve their livelihood and participate in developing it in love with the UPND’s manifesto” he stated.