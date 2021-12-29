9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Feature Politics
Kalaba threatens to Sue the Electoral Commission of Zambia

By Chief Editor
Opposition Democratic Party(DP) Harry Kalaba led faction has threatened to take legal action against the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) for refusing to accept nomination papers from their candidates in the forthcoming Kabwata Parliamentary by-election and Liangati and Sokontwe wards in western and Luapula provinces respectively.

According to Mr. Harry Kalaba, ECZ refused to accept nomination papers from DP candidates yesterday on grounds that the party had two rival camps.

Addressing the media this morning, Mr Kalaba said that the party is dismayed by the decision and has since decided to write to the commission over the matter.

Further, Mr. Kalaba said that depending on the ECZ’s response, the party will take the matter to the constitutional court as it feels the commission erred and disfranchised the electorate of candidates of their choice.

Mr. Kalaba argued that the matter which is active in the courts of law involves him in his individual capacity and has no bearing on the operations of the party.

  2. What difference will it make if your candidate
    Participates? Save your time and money for
    Your other matters.The fight is between PF
    And UPND.You have your records of your
    Results in the last elections.

  4. I think I would support ECZ for the first time, reason being that the PF government allowed a lot of nonsense to be happening in the country, until August when people said enough was enough. Ba Kalaba put your house in order before you go and lie to the public. There is no way a man/woman who divorces after only 2 years in marriage would be prudent to advise a married couple of 23 years, that’s absurd and illusionnal.
    The new dawn government has made people go back to the drawing board, as such ECZ has done the same by following the regulations and laws of the commission and the republic of Zambia

    Thank you ECZ.

