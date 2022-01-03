Some stakeholders in the education sector have opposed the decision by the ministry of education to progress all candidates that sat for the grade seven examinations to grade eight.

They have since threatened to hold countrywide protests over the development.

Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima announced a 100 percent national progression rate to Grade Eight for the 409, 441 candidates who sat for the 2021 Grade Seven composite examination.

Mr. Chansa states that the automatic progression is infact killing Zambia’s education system.

But National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Aaron Chansa says his organisation will not accept the 100% progression of Grade 7 candidates to Grade 8 as this is very wrong, academically suicidal and compromising the quality of education.

He has since indicated that members of his organisation will be staging nationwide demonstrations next week after completing formalities with the Inspector General of Police.

Meanwhile National Union for Public and Private Educators in Zambia (NUPPEZ) National secretary Nelson Mwale states that the only way government should allow grade 7 candidates to progress to grade 8 is on merit as posterity will judge the country harshly if all candidates including those who perform badly are allowed to progress.