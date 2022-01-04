9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nchanga Queens Win Copperbelt Womens League Title

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Nchanga Queens Win Copperbelt Womens League Title
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nchanga Queens have won the inaugural FAZ Copperbelt Province Women’s Christmas Tournament after beating Kitwe Girls in the final played at Kamfinsa Grounds in Kitwe on Sunday.

The Chingola side beat Kitwe Girls 3-0 in penalties after a goalless draw in the final.

Nchanga Queens avenged the 1-0 loss suffered at the hands of Kitwe Girls earlier in the group stage of the competition.

Nchanga Queens converted all their spot kicks through Tricia Mabamba, Brenda Lombanya and Gracious Tailoshi while Kitwe Girls missed all their three spot kicks thanks to impressive Nchanga keeper Sitali Bunongo.

“When we started the preparations for the tournament, we had to prepare our players physiologically and during training we told the girls to enjoy the game and to have fair play,” Nchanga coach Charity Nthala said.

Meanwhile, Nursing Stars emerged third after beating Candice Girls 3-0 in the third and fourth place play-off match played earlier.

FAZ Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu, Women’s Representative Esther Banda and Shepolopolo midfielder Avell Chitundu from ZESCO Ndola Girls watched the final.

Previous articleBe firm in conducting the Kabwata Parliamentary by election to ensure a level playing field, ECZ told

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nchanga Queens Win Copperbelt Womens League Title

Nchanga Queens have won the inaugural FAZ Copperbelt Province Women’s Christmas Tournament after beating Kitwe Girls in the final...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PRO’S HIT LIST: Mwepu Shines on Sunday

Sports sports - 2
Here are brief wraps on selected overseas stars in action over the last week. =TANZANIA Midfielder Rally Bwalya missed a 12th minute penalty...
Read more

Div 1 Star Miguel Replaces Were at Zesco United

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United have quickly found a replacement for ex-striker Jesse Were with the signing of Angolan-born striker Pedro Miguel from second division side Trident...
Read more

Red Arrows Declare 2021/2022 Title Interests

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe has made a bold declaration that they must be taken seriously as 2021/2022 FAZ Super League title contenders after...
Read more

Jesse Were Weighing Options After Zesco Exit

Sports sports - 1
Kenya striker Jesse Jackson Were is yet to decide his next move after leaving Zesco United. Zesco on Thursday confirmed Were's departure as he his...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.