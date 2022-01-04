Nchanga Queens have won the inaugural FAZ Copperbelt Province Women’s Christmas Tournament after beating Kitwe Girls in the final played at Kamfinsa Grounds in Kitwe on Sunday.

The Chingola side beat Kitwe Girls 3-0 in penalties after a goalless draw in the final.

Nchanga Queens avenged the 1-0 loss suffered at the hands of Kitwe Girls earlier in the group stage of the competition.

Nchanga Queens converted all their spot kicks through Tricia Mabamba, Brenda Lombanya and Gracious Tailoshi while Kitwe Girls missed all their three spot kicks thanks to impressive Nchanga keeper Sitali Bunongo.

“When we started the preparations for the tournament, we had to prepare our players physiologically and during training we told the girls to enjoy the game and to have fair play,” Nchanga coach Charity Nthala said.

Meanwhile, Nursing Stars emerged third after beating Candice Girls 3-0 in the third and fourth place play-off match played earlier.

FAZ Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu, Women’s Representative Esther Banda and Shepolopolo midfielder Avell Chitundu from ZESCO Ndola Girls watched the final.