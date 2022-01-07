Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo says there is nothing wrong with likening President Hakainde Hichilema to Vasco da Gama, the Portuguese Explorer.

Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s “Hot Seat” today, Tembo said he likens the Head of State to the Portuguese Explorer based on his “appetite” to travel the world.

He said the only difference between the two is that Vasco da Gama had the resources to do so while President Hichilema is doing it on an empty treasury.

He said the President needs to cut down on the trips most of which the opposition leader deemed unnecessary and focus on bettering the lives of the majority Zambians.

Meanwhile, Tembo warned electorates against creating a monster by giving the Kabwata Parliamentary Seat to the ruling UPND.

He feared that making UPND “unnecessarily” strong in Parliament would eventually result to the formation of one party state.

The opposition leader said the UPND is already strong and that it doesn’t need anymore seats in parliament.

He said the PeP Parliamentary Candidate Henry Muleya is the only suitable candidate for Kabwata.

Tembo said the PF don’t stand a chance in Kabwata as they had an opportunity to make a difference within the 10 years they were in power.

He said PF can’t be vocal in Parliament because of the skeletons they have adding that PeP has no skeletons “that is why we are speaking authoritatively, what more if the people of Kabwata give us a vote.”

Meanwhile, Tembo said he genuinely wants President Hakainde Hichilema to succeed.

He said his critics are not out of hate.