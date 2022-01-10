Chipolopolo is set to know their path in the Cote d’Ivoire AFCON 2023 qualifiers when the draws are made next week in Cameroon.

CAF has announced that the draws for next year’s AFCON will be held in Douala on January 23.

The qualifiers will be played in two phases with the lowest ranged teams on the FIFA Rankings facing each other over two legs in the preliminary knockout round.

The winner will advance to the final group stage qualifiers that will comprise of 48 teams.

Chipolopolo head into the Cote d’Ivoire qualifiers battling to end record-third successive failures to qualify for the AFCON.



=WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 17

05/01/2021

Kafue Celtic 1(Peter Chikola 51′)-Prison Leopards 1(Junior Zulu 16′)

Red Arrows 0-Indeni 0



WEEK 18

07/01/2022

Lusaka Dynamos 1(Kangwe Sinyangwe 8′)-Green Buffaloes 1(Friday Samu 90’pen)

Zanaco 2(Abraham Siankombo 19′, Moses Phiri 71′)-Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Jesse Were 62’pen)



08/01/2022

Power Dynamos 1(Joshua Mutale 2′)-Konkola Blades 0

Forest Rangers 0-Prison Leopards 0

Red Arrows 1(George Mendu 56′)-Zesco United 0

Nkwazi 0-Nkana 2(Jacob Ngulube 10′, Alex Ngonga 35′)

09/01/2022

Kabwe Warriors 1(Jimmy Ndhlovu 83’pen)-Indeni 1(Graven Chitalu 62′)

Chambishi 2(Chipili Mungule 55′, Konga Konga 90’pen)-Kafue Celtic 1(Albert Kangwanda 36′)

Buildcon 2(Patrick Ngoma 46′, Lubinda Mundia 59’pen)-Green Eagles 0



=TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

09/01/2022

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):14

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):8

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):8

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):7

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):6

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):6

Martin Njobvu (Green Buffaloes):6

Albert Kangwanda(Kafue Celtic):5

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):5

Ricky Banda(Red Arrows):5

Thomas Chideu (Forest Rangers):5

Conlyde Luchanga (Prison Leopards):5

Derrick Bulaya (Green Eagles):5

Lubinda Mundia(Buildcon):4

Christopher Zulu(Nkwazi):4

Kelvin Mubanga(Zesco):4

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):4

Cephas Handavu(Indeni):4

Jacob Kaunda(Chambishi):4

Brian Mwila(Buildcon):4

Jacob Ngulube(Nkana):3

Junior Zulu (Prison Leopards):3

Joshua Mutale (Power Dynamos):3

Patrick Ngoma(Buildcon):3

Jesse Were(Zesco/Kansanshi 1):3

Tapson Kaseba (Buildcon):3

Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Edward Mwenya(Konkola Blades):3

Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):3

Fred Mulambia (Power Dynamos):3

Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors):3

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):3

Eric Chomba (Forest Rangers):3

Langson Mbewe (Nkwazi):3

Matthews Maleka (Kansanshi Dynamos):3

John Chingandu (Zesco):3

Stephen Mutama (Nkwazi):3

Quadri Kola(Forest Rangers):3

Timothy Sakala (Buildcon):2

Samson Mkandawire (Zesco United):2

Bruce Musakanya(Kansanshi):2

Gilroy Chimwemwe (Nkana):2

Alidor Kayembe (Arrows):2

Emmanuel Manda (Zanaco):2

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):2

Owen Tembo (Konkola Blades):2

Joseph Kanema(Green Eagles):2

Christopher Phiri (Kafue Celtic):2

Victor Mubanga(Kansanshi):2

Ackim Mumba (Zanaco):2

Kelvin Chomba(Chambishi):2

Warren Kunda(Green Eagles):2

Kelvin Chomba (Chambishi):2

Clement Mulenga(Indeni):2

Mwiza Siwale(Kafue Celtic):2

Solomon Sakala(Zesco):2

Daniel Chama (Kansanshi Dynamos):2

Jonathan Munalula(Forest Rangers):2

Twiza Chaibela(Kabwe Warriors):2