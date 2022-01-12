Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga has said that President Hakainde Hichilema will grace the Zambian National Day on January 20, 2022, at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mr. Kalunga said this on the sidelines of the national day, the country is scheduled to hold a trade and business Forum under the theme doing business in Zambia whose objective is to showcase trade and investment opportunities.

Mr. Kalunga said that over forty Zambian companies are expected to participate as some are already at the expo in Dubai.

Zambia is among over one hundred and 92 countries that are at the Expo 2020 Dubai which commenced on October 1st, 2020, and is running up to March 31st, 2022.

The Expo is being held under the theme “Is connecting minds, creating the future”, and Zambia is exhibiting under the opportunity sub-theme with a country theme “Come to Zambia a land of peace and opportunities”.

Speaking in his capacity as Chairperson of the publicity sub-committee, Mr. Kalunga told Journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today that the government has intensified efforts to enhance the country’s visibility and competitiveness at the global stage to attract investment.

He said the Expo aims to provide opportunities to look at how both advanced and emerging economies can work together and build new bridges to foster balanced equitable growth.

Mr. Kalunga said the government is delighted by the enthusiasm shown by Zambian companies to participate at the Expo.