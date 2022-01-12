Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba says the setting up of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court by Chief Justice Mumba Malila will assist in the expeditious recovery of stolen public assets.

Mr. Sinkamba has said that the country’s judiciary is already overburdened with court cases and it could have taken longer than necessary to resolve such matters if the judiciary did not come up with this initiative.

He believes that Zambia’s judiciary has competent Judges capable of handling economic and financial crimes.

Chief Justice Mumba Malila has announced the establishment of the economic and financial crimes court at the level of a Subordinate Court.

Justice Malila, State Counsel, stated that on Friday, January 7, 2022, he signed a Statutory Instrument (SI) that would establish an Economic and Financial crime division of the High Court with the purpose of handling appeals from its subordinate courts.

He said this during the ceremonial opening of the Lusaka High Court criminal sessions for 2022 with this year’s theme being: When patriotism meets justice.

Dr. Malila said that crimes of economic nurture should be expeditiously disposed of because of their immense effect on the Zambian economy.

He said that those found wanting should be accorded a chance to be answerable.