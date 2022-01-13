9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Expidite the process of establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Division of the High Court

By Chief Editor
ActionAid Zambia has called for a process of establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Division of the High Court to be expedited.

ActionAid Zambia country director Nalucha has noted with concern the increase in cases of economic and financial crimes, reports of unaccounted for public resources, failure to follow procurement procedures and taxpayers’ money mismanaged and embezzled year-in-year out as highlighted in the Auditor General’s reports and the Financial Intelligence Centre reports.

Ms. Ziba said that the creation of the economic and financial crimes court is long overdue, adding that the government must also consider strengthening investigative wings on the management of financial crimes.

Ms. Ziba further said that ActionAid Zambia continues to recommend and support the need to review and holistically implement the Public Finance Management Act, amendment of the Anti-corruption Act of 2021, the introduction and actualizing the lifestyle audit practice among public officers, and the domestication of the International Conventions on Anti-Corruption to enhance the fight against financial crimes.

Previous articleConflict in Mozambique has the potential to directly affect Zambia if left unchecked-HH

