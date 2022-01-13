Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned PF Member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakachinda for the offences of Proposing violence and Defamation of the President.

Zambia police service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has said that Mr. Nakachinda has since been detained in custody.

Mr. Hamoonmga said the alleged offences are in relation to utterances Mr. Nakacinda made during his campaign trail in Chilenje’s Mapoloto area between 6th to 12th January, 2022.

He said that this was contained in a recording which went viral on various social media, where he alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema and his foreign friends are planning to evict residents of Mapoloto and to build a shopping mall.

Mr. Hamoonga said in the same recording the accused is alleged to have used vulgar language against the Republican President.

This is the second time that Mr Nakachinda is being charged for defamation of the president after UPND youths reported him to Zambia Police last year for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Nakacinda has appeared in court since and pleaded not guilty to defaming President Hakainde Hichilema.

It was alleged that Nakacinda, 43, a businessman of Kafue district, on December 13, 2021 in Lusaka with intent to bring the name of President Hichilema into hatred, ridicule and contempt, did cause to be published defamatory matter by word of mouth, where he addressed people at the High Court of Zambia, which was also broadcasted by Muvi television that: “His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema had summoned Judges at his private residence, intimidating and coercing them to frustrate PF legal battles.”

But Nakacinda denied committing the offence when he took a plea before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Dominic Makalicha.

Magistrate Makalicha recorded a plea of not guilty and adjourned the case to January 20, 2022, for commencement of trial.

Nakacinda is represented by lawyers Makebi Zulu and Jonas Zimba.