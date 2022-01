President Hakainde Hichilema has fired Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director-General Musonda Simwayi.

President Hichilema has since appointed Mary Chirwa as new Director-General of the DEC.

He says Ms. Chirwa brings a wealth of experience to the institution in areas of financial analysis and investigation.

President Hichilema has wished Ms Chirwa God’s blessings in her new role.

This is contained in a statement released to the media by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.