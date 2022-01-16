9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Feature Politics
Updated:

Sean Tembo takes ECZ to court over fresh nomination fees

By Chief Editor
Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) President Sean Tembo has asked the Constitutional Court to stop the Electoral Commission of Zambia from getting fresh nomination fees from candidates from for the Kabwata Parliamentary seat.

Mr. Tembo says those who already paid the 15 thousand Kwacha should NOT be made to pay again.

He says doing so will disadvantage small political parties.

Mr.Tembo has argued that the decision by ECZ to demand for fresh payment is irrational and unfair.

This is according to a petition filed in the constitutional court were Mr Tembo has sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

Yesterday the ECZ called for fresh nomination for the election which will be held in February 3, 2022 in Kabwata.

The date for the by-election was pushed forward after the UPP Candidate withdrew from the race and resigned from his party.

