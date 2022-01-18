Croatian born trainer Aljosa Asanovic has declared himself ready for the Chipolopolo top coaching job after being unveiled in Lusaka on Tuesday.

Former Croatia National Team assistant coach Asanovic has been appointed Chipolopolo coach on a four-year contract.

Asanovic is the immediate past Chipolopolo Technical Advisor.

Asanovic will work with first assistant Karol Prazenica (Slovakia), Video Analyst Stefan Ceravic (Serbia), Goalkeeper coach Tonci Gabric (Croatia) and Physical trainer Hrvoje Matijevic (Croatia).

Speaking during his official unveiling ceremony at Protea Hotel, Asanovic said he was honoured to be Zambia coach.

“I am so happy to be the Head Coach of the Zambia national team because it is a great country with great players and I have the job to make you happy,” Asanovic said.

He is expecting to ride on his recent experience with the National Team as he settles in the new role.

“I know my players and how we are going to make them to be good in every game, this is my job and I know I will make the team. I am so glad to be here and to work with these players,” he said.

Asanovic’s immediate task is to qualify Zambia to the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

FAZ Executive Committee Member Jordan Maliti expressed confidence that Asanovic will revive Chipolopolo’s dwindling fortunes.

“We believe that his spell as Technical Advisor to the Zambia National Team in 2021 gives him insight into our game and will help him make the most of the talents of our players. We also believe that with the long-term goals that we have given him of giving our game clear direction he will be able to succeed,” Maliti said.

“His experience at the Croatia National Team where he served as assistant and also having worked at various European clubs gives us confidence that he will help reboot our various national teams that he will oversee,” he said.