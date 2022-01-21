9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 21, 2022
UPND Youth Chairperson Reported to Police over his threat remarks

A group calling itself Concerned citizens has today reported United Party for National Development (UPND) national youth chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso to police.

Mr. Liswaniso recently said that the youths will take the law into their hands to manhandle whoever criticizes President Hichilema.

Mr. Liswaniso further said that the UPND youths will not involve the police but ensure that those found wanting are dealt with.

Joseph Phiri who spoke to journalists shortly after delivering the letter to the police said the remarks made are very worrying and should warrant immediate action to summon Mr. Liswaniso.

He said not only are the remarks worrying but also undermines and threatens the country’s security as well as that of the ordinary citizens.

Mr. Phiri said that the remarks further have the capacity to incapacitate the freedoms of political parties and also undermine the country’s democracy.

