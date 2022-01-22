ormer Zambia coach Patrick Phiri says FAZ should add a Zambian to the newly constituted Chipolopolo coaching bench led by Croatian born trainer Aljosa Asanovic.

Asanovic, who was unveiled last Tuesday after signing a four contract, will work with first assistant Karol Prazenica of Slovakia, Video Analyst Stefan Ceravic from Serbia, Goalkeeper coach Tonci Gabric of Croatia and Physical trainer Hrvoje Matijevic from Croatia.

Phiri said concerns that there was no Zambian coach on the new Chipolopolo bench were genuine.

The former Nkana and Green Buffaloes coach said there is need to ensure that Zambian coaches benefit from the knowledge of the Croatian coaches as they train Chipolopolo.

“It is a very good observation. That observation is true because in terms of knowledge we will remain behind. They have not come here to coach players only but they must also teach Zambian coaches,” Phiri told Radio Icengelo Sports by phone.

“Whether we like it or not, one day the new coaches will go hence the need to ensure that there is knowledge transfer to Zambia coaches.”

“It is important that there are Zambians on the bench so that they learn culture and methods of teaching. That will be very helpful. Whether we like it or not a Zambian must be on the bench. A Zambian will be key in teaching the new coaches local culture,” he said.

Meanwhile, Phiri is cool with the hiring of Asanovic as Zambia coach.

“We cannot doubt the new coach. We all saw how he worked with Mr. Beston Chambeshi. He dedicated himself to work with Mr Chambeshi and to work for Zambia during his time as Technical Advisor,” Phiri said.

“He worked well with our players and administrator. I am sure those who appointed him have no doubts because they saw his work culture, his behaviour and how the country will benefit from his expertise. I am sure they learnt the Zambian culture from Mr. Beston and how to relate with players. I am sure with their experience they will take Zambia forward,” he said.

Asanovic’s immediate task is to qualify Zambia to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.