Economy
United Arab Emirates is critical for Zambia in achieving its agenda-HH

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the United Arab Emirates is critical for Zambia in achieving its agenda of resuscitating the economy anchored on trade and investment.

The Head of State said that his government has identified the location as strategic and his visit during the Dubai expo has confirmed that it is important to bring investment in order to create jobs and opportunities for the youth and women

Speaking to Journalists upon arrival from the United Arab Emirates where he went to attend the Investment exposition, President Hichilema said government focus on who to work with is clear given the domestic situation and want to actualize the potential by implementing projects.

And President Hichilema said the youth are central to his government Programme of work and objectives.

He said that his engagement with young people at the Dubai investment expo confirmed that the value of the young people is recognized globally and in Zambia they will be engaged so that they can network, share ideas and become full participants in defining their own future.

President Hichilema emphasised the need for the youth to have a say in the discussion around the creation of business and job opportunities.

1 COMMENT

  1. “President Hichilema said government focus on who to work with is clear given the domestic situation and want to actualize the potential by implementing projects…..”

    That isvwhat we have been calling for……

    Identify indiginous people and companies, if need be offer some training…………

    Not the scatter policies of PF , where apart from PF caders , anyone was suitable for free money………

